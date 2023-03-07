We are writing to endorse Bill Clevenger for Decatur School Board. As members of the Decatur community we have known Bill for many years. We think he would be a great asset as a school board member. He is dedicated, level-headed and works well with a wide variety of people. He takes the time to do his homework and fully understands the issues he is working on. One of the things I have always admired about Bill is the enormous energy he brings to issues. Our schools is a topic he is truly passionate about.
There’s no doubt that Bill is committed to community service. Bill demonstrated great leadership when he served as Director of the Decatur Park District. Bill has a rare combination of approachability and commitment that will allow him to work with diverse personalities and effectively serve those impacted by our education system. Please join us in voting for Bill Clevenger for Decatur School Board.
People are also reading…
Michael and Cindy Landacre, Decatur