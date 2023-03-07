We are writing to endorse Bill Clevenger for Decatur School Board. As members of the Decatur community we have known Bill for many years. We think he would be a great asset as a school board member. He is dedicated, level-headed and works well with a wide variety of people. He takes the time to do his homework and fully understands the issues he is working on. One of the things I have always admired about Bill is the enormous energy he brings to issues. Our schools is a topic he is truly passionate about.