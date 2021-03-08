LETTER: Endorsing Culp for city council

Please allow us to take the opportunity to endorse city council candidate Ed Culp. We have known Ed Culp for 25 years. He is a native of Macon County, and he has been an upstanding and trustworthy citizen in our community, and definitely the candidate that is a good representative for the citizens of Decatur.

He entered adulthood enlisting in the United States Marine Corp to serve our country in the Gulf War. This service prepared him for a career in law enforcement, as he has served and retired from the Macon County Sheriffs Office, as well as the Decatur Park District Police. He is presently on assignment as the Director of Training for the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center.

Ed Culp is concerned about Decatur’s future, as we all are. Learning from his vast experience from the past and using that experience to move Decatur forward, he will show the solid, conservative leadership, that is the basis for the stability that we all desire.

Please, when considering who you will vote for in our upcoming election, Ed Culp is the right decision for all of Decatur.

Michael and Kathy Burkham, Decatur

