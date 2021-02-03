LETTER: Endorsing Culp for city council

As a 75-year resident of The Decatur area, I have not met anyone who I believe will represent the entire population of Decatur.as well as Ed. Ed Has devoted his entire career to serving in law enforcement, first with the Mount Zion Police Department as a patrol officer, then with the Macon County Sheriff's Office as a deputy and as chief deputy. He was then appointed as Chief of Police for the Decatur Park system. He is currently employed as director of training at the local police training center.