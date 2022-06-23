 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Endorsing Mendenhall for circuit judge

I, Anita F. Mason, as a long-term resident of Macon County, highly endorse this strong principled man, Shane Mendenhall, to oversee the judicial system as Macon County Circuit Judge. I believe with everything that is going on locally in Macon County, Shane Mendenhall will help bring a balance of law and order in the judicial system. In these uncertain times, I like to know that someone like Shane is overlooking our interest in the judicial system and protecting the laws of the land.

As I have come to know the Mendenhall family, I have observed they are a hard-working and industrious family. I am impressed by their unity and their loyalty within their family and this community. I believe Shane Mendenhall will be a strong protective person over our judicial system. He has shown himself to be trustworthy, a fair and balance person, who is the best choice for Macon County Circuit Judge. I encourage you to give Shane Mendenhall your vote on or before June 28.

Anita Mason, Decatur

