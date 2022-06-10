LETTER: Entire party most dangerous enemy

As Memorial Day passed by I pondered what it meant and who really understood the sacrifices paid by those we honor. The goal of those sacrifices was democracy, freedom, justice and equality.

Since my tour in Vietnam I have never wavered in achieving those goals nor honoring those who never came home from too many wars. I never needed a parade, phony speeches or political dog and pony shows. I always knew my service was an opportunity to pay the debt to those who served before me and those who never made it home. More than 67,000 were killed in Vietnam that I may be blessed with democracy and freedom.

I am deeply saddened to see our democracy slipping away, being corrupted and turned upside down. If you don’t swallow the big lie, subvert elections, use veterans as political props, defile the courts with political hacks, you are not patriotic. If you don’t attempt to violently overthrow the duly elected government, you are un-American, evil, a socialist or communist. If you refuse to constantly engage in a barrage of lies, spread them to others, you are not patriotic. If you are not supporting the Republican cult, you are not a real American.

I would never have imagined an entire political party becoming America’s most dangerous enemy. Whether you participate in the efforts to overthrow democracy, endorse it or just remain silent, you are aiding and abetting the destruction of our democracy.

If you are among the wealthy donors financing this anti-American coup, you are the enemy. If you claim to be a Christian and support the effort to undermine democracy, overthrow this government, you are a hypocrite and you are engaging in evil. If you support racism and discrimination, you are un-American.

Mike Griffin, Decatur

