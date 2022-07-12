LETTER: Environmental Council opposes school

The Macon County Community Environmental Council would like to express opposition to the plan for construction of a new elementary school in Lincoln Park. We believe the park is a poor choice for several reasons, and are appalled at the belated notification and lack of transparency of the plans. Our primary objection is that it is important to conserve this green corridor along the Sangamon River. We are fortunate in Decatur to have so many green spaces publicly available, but loss of this particular one would result in unique problems. Impacts of construction and increased run-off on the floodplain and watershed are potentially very harmful, and predicted changes due to climate change are likely to result in more frequent and severe flooding. Has there been an Environmental Impact Statement completed? Apparently this project has been planned since April, yet the public was not aware of planning for this important community endeavor until very recently.
The Lincoln Park site is surrounded by one of the oldest historic neighborhoods in Decatur, bald eagles currently nest nearby along the river, and tempting a school full of children to the attractive “nuisance” of a river on the way to school presents safety risks. Add in the complications of flooding on roads built on landfill and the impacts on the Sangamon River watershed. We are very concerned that the haste and secrecy involved in site considerations will result in long term, irreversible damage to our Decatur community, and urge the Decatur Public Schools (and Decatur Park District) to strongly consider other locations.
Judy Parrish, Decatur