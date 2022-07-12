LETTER: Environmental Council opposes school

The Macon County Community Environmental Council would like to express opposition to the plan for construction of a new elementary school in Lincoln Park. We believe the park is a poor choice for several reasons, and are appalled at the belated notification and lack of transparency of the plans. Our primary objection is that it is important to conserve this green corridor along the Sangamon River. We are fortunate in Decatur to have so many green spaces publicly available, but loss of this particular one would result in unique problems. Impacts of construction and increased run-off on the floodplain and watershed are potentially very harmful, and predicted changes due to climate change are likely to result in more frequent and severe flooding. Has there been an Environmental Impact Statement completed? Apparently this project has been planned since April, yet the public was not aware of planning for this important community endeavor until very recently.