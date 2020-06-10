LETTER: Establish prairie garden 'insect farms'

Recently during the dark of night, domestic terrorists have looted and burned America’s future. Ironically, during the light of day this spring, “backyard terrorists” are looting and burning America’s future via toxic lawn chemicals and lawnmowers to maintain eco-destructive nonnative monoculture grass lawns. Please self-educate by searching “disappearing insects” on google and YouTube. Self-cultivated monoculture grass lawns destroy eco-essential insects while prohibiting insect reproduction which eventually destroys life-sustaining ecosystems.

There is an eco-friendly alternative to the domestic terrorism of “looting and burning” Mother Nature and her ecology. But we all must contribute our collective massive backyard acreage to establish native prairie garden “insect farms.”

For this purpose i invite each of you to inspect my back and side yard prairie garden “insect farm” to appreciate its aesthetic appeal and more importantly its contribution to healthy life-sustaining ecosystems. All I ask is that you please walk on the grass perimeter while staying out of the garden. Also, please respect my self-entitlement as resident “ornamental hermit” by refraining form knocking on my hermitage door or my wife’s (every hermit deserves a wife!) house door.