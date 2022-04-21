LETTER: Every day should be Earth Day

Re: Lassman says “retire Earth Day.”

I cannot resist responding to this article. I am not a professional activist, just an ordinary citizen. Not only should we celebrate Earth Day April 22, I believe it would be good celebrate it every day. Our planet is special and any pollution left unchecked leads to problems for our grandchildren.

Earth Day reminds us to recycle what we can and never cast unwanted paper, can, bottle, trash or electronic item out the window. Earth Day reminds us to save that tree, it gives back to us the air we breathe. Earth Day reminds us how precious our water is, be it in wetlands, streams, lakes or oceans, we need to keep it clean. Earth Day reminds us to speak up against air pollution lest we be afraid to go outdoors.

Lassman totes economic growth as a benchmark. What is important? How about good health? Good food? Good relationships?

I question his premise that there is no evidence for climate change. How about wet/dry and cold/hot extremes? Or the calving and melting of glaciers, the severe storms and flooding and wildfires? We may not experience these things here, but those folks who lost their homes certainly do. Evidence does support action. “Adaption” for some may not be an alternative. Easier said than applied.

Many countries in the world are recognizing climate change and trying to respond. We can all do our part even in little ways. Reduce, reuse, recycle, go for a walk, take a deep breath, let every day be Earth Day, and come out to Rocks Springs Saturday to the Festival of Spring.

Margaret Evans, Decatur

