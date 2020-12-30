LETTER: Everyone can assist nurses

Trying to put myself in the place of someone who has a loved one in the hospital during this pandemic is hard, my loved ones are safe and healthy. With that being said I see every day people dealing with the difficulty of not being able to see their husband, mother, sister or aunt in the hospital. Its an extremely hard reality to swallow. Working in a hospital I would like to give you a few tips to maximize the amount and quality of information you receive.

Nursing staff is always happy to take your calls and keep you updated however shift change is not a good time to call (nurses normally work 12 hour shifts from 6am to 6pm .) Your morning nurse is giving vital information to the oncoming nurse and the oncoming nurse has not yet laid eyes on your loved one, giving them and hour or maybe two after shift change will get you more accurate information.

Please designate one person to be the point of contact. Imagine having five family members call, at 15 minutes per call , that's one hour and 15 minutes we have been away from our patients. One person calling and getting the facts then updating family and friends is more time efficient for everyone involve. Eliminating extras phone calls gives nurses more time to spend with your loved one.