LETTER: Everyone should be treated equally

In MLK’s “I have a dream speech” he states that one day he hopes that people will have more freedom in our nation.

Abraham Lincoln signed the emancipation proclamation to end the act of slavery. He signed it to stop the injustice in our country. Even though Lincoln signed the emancipation proclamation the black slaves were still never free 100 years later.

Although it was now against the law to hold slaves captive people still do no matter the consequences. When the Declaration of Independence was written it stated that black men as well as white men would be promised “unalienable rights.”

America for the most part has taken MLK’s “I Have a Dream” speech very seriously while other countries unfortunately have not. When MLK said “now is the time to make justice a reality for all of God's children,” he wanted to let the children live a life where they have freedom, not where they have to be told that they can’t go somewhere or do something because of the color of their skin or their ethnic background.