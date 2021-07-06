LETTER: Examine primary history sources

In his July 4 guest commentary, Alan Morr argued that “some people may simply be better at some things.” This may ring true in a more general sense, but he was speaking in the context of race and racial disparities. He also argued for teaching “mainstream” history.

The history professor he was disagreeing with may have pointed him to a popular 1915 sociology textbook by E.C. Hayes that made the same argument Morr did in his chapter on “Race and Eugenics.” It was very popular and mainstream in the United States and also the German translation in the 1920s.

He argued that racism isn’t structural, but limited to individuals in more extreme fringes. But the historian can point to the arguments a century ago and today that normalized racism. The arguments use the same rationalizations for disparate outcomes in our local newspapers then and now. There were the same premature claims in the 1920s that we we’re all on a level playing ground already. They would point to exceptional examples and Booker T. Washington to lay the blame on Black laziness, moral or ethical failings in popular U.S. history textbooks.

I’d encourage Morr to follow the historian’s advice on primary sources. He’ll find his own normalized and mainstream explanations for disparate outcomes are very old. His wording, however, could be described as more “politically correct.”

Benjamin Beaupre, Champaign

