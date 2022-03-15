LETTER: Expand studies of minorities

I appreciate Kevin Hale’s classes and the description of them presented by featured article in the Feb. 19 Herald & Review ("Ponder what’s already being taught"). Any teacher who adds materials and experiences to the state mandated curriculum must be commended.

However, as a grandchild of immigrants, I must recommend deeper studies into minorities. Every white, Black or brown immigrant group was a minority at some point. And whites are certainly not monolithic in their cultures, backgrounds or experiences.

My mother saw a cross burned in front of her home in Cleveland, Ohio. The year was about 1914. She wasn’t sure why, since she was only four at the time, but we know the KKK hated not only Blacks but also Jews, Catholics and immigrants, especially those from Southern Europe. My father, whose parents came from Germany, was beaten by Italians because he carried a young Italian girl’s books to her home.

In 1995, my son, a tall white boy, was tapped on the shoulder at a local gym by a Black boy and knocked unconscious when he turned around. Similar videos were televised on national T.V. and some victims were seriously injured.

Jews in our country have only recently, along with Blacks, been accepted into white country clubs. Whites, Blacks and Hispanic, when entering a university math or science classroom filled with Asians often drop the class because of their feeling of intellectual inferiority. Many whites feel the same when they go out for a football or basketball team, where the majority is Black. Nonetheless, minorities flourish.

One of the main assertions of CRT is that some groups are destined oppressors and others are destined oppressed. I must disagree. I believe a “neighbor” lesson of a simple Samaritan spoken about by Jesus Christ mandates love between us all.

Al Rennert, Lovington

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0