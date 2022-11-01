LETTER: Experience matters with Mendenhall

I recently heard a radio advertisement which unfairly suggests that my long-time co-worker and trusted friend Shane Mendenhall somehow lacks the requisite experience to serve as Macon County judge. This clearly politically motivated attack ad could not be further from the truth.

Experience matters, and Shane Mendenhall clearly has the resume to serve as Macon County judge:

• Shane has successfully represented law-abiding folks (of all races, backgrounds, and ethnicities) injured due to the negligence of others.

• Shane has helped recover millions of dollars (and argued in courtrooms across America) for consumers ripped off by corporations.

• Shane has successfully represented workers of all professions (including local police officers and firefighters) who suffer on-the-job injuries.

• Shane has worked with residential and commercial buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants to achieve their desired outcome.

• Shane has been trusted by hundreds of local residents (including my own family) to create their estate plans.

• Shane has successfully navigated the complexities of state and federal laws and regulations for many local businesses, including construction companies, restaurants, and medical providers.

• Shane has reviewed and prepared hundreds of contracts for businesses and individuals (and has litigated many contract disputes in court).

• Shane has volunteered countless hours to improve our community, through service on various boards and pro bono legal work.

Aside from his vast and diverse experience in and out of the courtroom, Shane is an incredible person with exceptional character and family-based values. He treats everyone with respect and dignity, regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, wealth, or political background. These characteristics make him the obvious choice for Macon County circuit judge.

Selfishly, I hate the idea of no longer being able to work with my friend and mentor. But my loss will undoubtedly be Macon County’s gain.

Zach Anderson, Mount Zion