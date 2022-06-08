LETTER: Eyesore on Route 51

I would like to extend an invitation to Mayor Moore Wolfe, city council members and members of the zoning commission who were in favor of the rezoning and commercial development of the southwest corner of Business Route 51 North and Ash Avenue.

I will provide the vehicle and gasoline to drive any or all of you to this location so that you can take a long look and see for yourselves the eyesore this property has become.

As I write this letter on May 11, the new plants, flowers and shrubs used to landscape the lot are barely visible do to the fact that the grass (that has been choked out), the weeds and dandelions are nearly two feet tall.

What was touted to be, among other things, an attractive gateway into our city is now an embarrassing mess.

Who is responsible for the maintenance of this property? I assume it is the out-of-town real estate development company that swept in, sold a bill of goods, made the money and hit the road.

Great job.

Mike Kenney, Decatur

