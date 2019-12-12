LETTER: Facility should move from downtown

Let me be the first to applaud and give a big thank you to the officials and people that made downtown Decatur bounce back to a thriving place of business. They named it Street Scape, and it is awesome.

Sams/Hockaday has been here since 1992 and has seen the good and the lean times of downtown Decatur. The city spent a great deal of money, and we now have the best restaurants, great shopping for men and women along with other great local business.

I believe downtown Decatur still has room for improvement, and one huge step would be to move the health care facility that was once called Heritage Behavioral Health Center. These people need a better place than the concrete alley for their break times – a place with more privacy where people aren’t staring or gawking at them as they avoid interaction.

The taxpayers of Decatur do not feel safe when there is a large deposit of people congregated on the sidewalk. I personally believe it is only a matter of time before something bad happens.