LETTER: Factory farms must be shut down

Most people reading this would give up their lives for their child, but they cannot give up meat, dairy and eggs for their child. It might as well be said that they are giving up their life and perhaps their child’s life to the next pandemic. A virus with a high death rate such as the H5N1 bird virus currently active in the world, mixing with a fast-moving, highly contagious virus, will produce a much worse pandemic than COVID-19. Chances are good the next deadly virus will come from a factory farm and could even be created in the United States.

We must shut down not only factory farms, but all of animal agriculture. Factory farms are cesspools of disease. Approximately 70% of pigs from factory farms have pneumonia when they go to slaughter. Pigs can get at least 22 viruses, because I counted them on a list, and they do get coronaviruses.