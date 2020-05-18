LETTER: Factory farms must be shut down

Most people reading this would give up their lives for their child, but they cannot give up meat, dairy and eggs for their child. It might as well be said that they are giving up their life and perhaps their child’s life to the next pandemic. A virus with a high death rate such as the H5N1 bird virus currently active in the world, mixing with a fast-moving, highly contagious virus, will produce a much worse pandemic than COVID-19. Chances are good the next deadly virus will come from a factory farm and could even be created in the United States.
We must shut down not only factory farms, but all of animal agriculture. Factory farms are cesspools of disease. Approximately 70% of pigs from factory farms have pneumonia when they go to slaughter. Pigs can get at least 22 viruses, because I counted them on a list, and they do get coronaviruses.
Returning to “regenerative farming” with animal agriculture in the equation does not solve pollution in our rivers and lakes and air, and we simply cannot feed everyone with small farms -– we do not have the room. “Assuming no change in the total number of cattle and swine currently consumed in the U.S., we would need more than 2.5 billion acres of land; however, there are fewer than 2.3 billion acres in the entire U.S., including all the mountains, swamps, deserts, and otherwise unsuitable land areas. And we have only talked about cows and swine. How about the 250 million grass raised turkeys, 7 million sheep, and 8 billion chickens currently consumed each year?” LeAnne Campbell, PhD., Center for Nutrition Studies.
If you love animals and want cows on the hill and chickens roaming freely, then support your local animal sanctuary. Time for a vegan world.
Bobbie James, Decatur
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!