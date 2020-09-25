LETTER: Fair Tax Amendment necessary

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We should all vote “yes” to amend the Illinois constitution to allow a progressive income tax. The legislature already has the power to raise the income tax on any group, as long as they raise it on the poor as well as the rich. When Ken Griffin, the richest person in Illinois, who has $20 billion (That’s 20 thousand million, to the Brits.) spends $20 million of his own money (or 0.001% of his wealth) to defeat the amendment, you can be sure he’s not doing it to save the rest of us a few dollars.

The billionaire opponents of the referendum can’t make a credible argument to defend their own privilege, so they enlisted the retired lady from Park Ridge and the Blue Mound farmer to make their disingenuous arguments. But Illinois does not tax retirement income now, so a progressive income tax would not touch her retirement income. And most farmers don’t make $250,000. A 2019 report by the U of Ill Ag Extension Service showed that the average income of their 5,500-plus farmer cooperators exceeded $250,000 one time in the last 24 years. The average income for the entire 24 years was about $105,000.

Illinois can not cut or save its way out of this hole. If the referendum fails, we will find other sources of revenue. Possible new taxes include a tax on retirement income and sales tax on farm machinery, both of which are now exempt.