LETTER: FAIR TAX Democrats

Illinois and West Virginia are the only states with decade’s long population loss, West Virginia due to high unemployment and Illinois due to high taxes. We have been paying the highest taxes in the nation for many years but since taking office our governor has accelerated tax increases while Democrats demand even more.

Pritzker doubled the gas tax but downstate roads are still unimproved. We also pay much higher fees to the DMV. We must now pay sales taxes on internet purchases and shipping costs. Instead of controlling the waste and fraud Democrats perpetuate they just tax and spend. Illinois is close to bankruptcy with no end in sight but where did the money go?

Not long ago Democrats raised income taxes by 50 percent. They promised the increase would be imposed for just 3 years, but they lied and made it permanent. How can we trust these devious sharks when they stick their hands out once again?

Democrats ask us to vote for another income tax increase in November. They call it a fair tax, kinda like slathering perfume on a pig. No matter how much perfume they use, it still smells like manure. Democrats claim their fair tax will affect only the top 3 percent. They lied before, why should we believe them today?