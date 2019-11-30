LETTER: False information is being spread

I am from Pana and participating in the Invenergy wind farm project. I am concerned about the amount of false information being spread throughout the community about wind farms. I am also concerned about the so-called “moratorium” being proposed by wind farm opponents.

The county board voted against the opposition’s proposed ordinance a few months ago, so now they want to delay the wind farm projects for six months? Seems awfully fishy to me. I hope the county board sticks up for what is right and protects my property rights.

Pretty soon, we won’t be able to grow corn because someone else doesn’t like the look of it. Folks will be showing up to county board meetings to fight grain bins from being built. It’s a slippery slope and the county would be setting a dangerous precedent by losing this opportunity for farmers and taxpayers alike.

Mike Pinkston, Pana

