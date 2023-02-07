This letter is to the citizens of Decatur, Macon County and surrounding counties:

I am a former resident of approximately 40-years in the Decatur, Mount Zion and various areas of the community. I was a member of the Decatur chorale, volunteered everywhere and was in real estate and banking.

I am writing to all of you to remind you that the Farm Progress show is coming back to Decatur the last week of August 2023 and what is going to make this a special show is that it will be 70 years old. I have been involved with it since it started in 1953 at Armstrong, Illinois.

I suggested to the national director that some kind of special program, display, concert would be nice to celebrate 70 years. He was not too thrilled about the suggestion.

So I would like all of you to take charge and see what you can come up with for a celebration which I think would be great.

My room is reserved and I think my volunteering has been decided. So see all of you and enjoy the show.

Marcellla Haun,

Centerville, Ohio