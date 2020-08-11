LETTER: Farmers must use soil health practices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A recent study by the Environmental Working Group showed that between 2003 and 2017, over half of Illinois’ 217 municipal water supplies saw an average 43 percent increase in nitrates, which have been shown to cause birth defects, thyroid disease, bladder cancer, and some forms of leukemia.

Like the Gulf’s dead zone, the biggest culprits are farm runoff carrying depleted soils containing farm fertilizers into our surface and ground waters. Not only is this harmful to our oceans and our health, such runoff represents a lot of wasted money. It doesn’t have to be this way.

Some farmers are implementing soil health practices which can address this, including no-till planting, cover crops, and more diverse crops. Such strategies can improve soil organic matter necessary for plants while reducing runoff and nitrates in our waters. These practices can reduce the farmer’s costs by less fertilizer use and fewer trips across the field. When such practices are combined with grassy waterways and buffer strips, farming can actually improve the land.