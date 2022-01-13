LETTER: Fiber increase a must for all

Did you know you are less than half human? That is because we each have 38 trillion microorganisms in our guts which outnumber our human cells. These microbes must be fed so we can function at our best, and their favorite food is fiber. Yet, according to the U.S.D.A., 95% of Americans are fiber deficient.

The fiber crisis in America is not to be taken lightly, because dietary fiber deficiency is associated with many serious conditions and leading causes of death: cardiovascular disease, cancer, strokes, type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity and high blood pressure. Adults should consume a minimum of 28 grams (female) to 34 grams (male) of dietary fiber daily. Choose from nuts, seeds, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables, including fiber powerhouse legumes and mushrooms.

During this pandemic we have realized we need better food and nutrition security. We must increase fiber-rich foods and access to such foods, especially in systemically under-resourced communities. Yet, how can we, when approximately 2% of federal farm spending goes to fruits and vegetables? How can we, when plant-based businesses must import oats and nuts from other countries? How can we when the U.S. food supply currently produces only half the amount of fiber Americans need?

I request Senator Dick Durbin, Senator Tammy Duckworth and Representative Rodney Davis support increased funding for fiber-rich foods in the USDA and the upcoming farm bill, and support Agriculture Fairness Alliance’s proposed legislation, “The FARMS Amendment.” “FARMS” stands for Farm and Ranch Mobility for Sustainability, and is a pilot program to help farmers transition to producing fiber-rich food crops. Growing fiber-rich foods will also help us environmentally, as it requires less water and pollutes less. Individually, and at the national level, we can improve our health and our food system for every American.

Roberta James, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0