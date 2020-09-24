LETTER: Fight against COVID isn't a partisan issue

On Representative LaHood's website under the main topic "Covid-19 Updates" and the sub topic "Preventing Community Spread", four activities are listed and wearing a face mask is not one of them. I believe that almost all health experts support this simple act as one of the easiest and most effective ways to prevent community spread because wearing a mask properly protects ourselves and everyone around us. I strongly believe elected politicians should not regard the fight against a worldwide pandemic that has killed almost 200,000 people in the U.S. as a partisan issue. Once elected, officials represent the interests of all their constituents without discrimination. Is the wearing of face masks left off of Representative LaHood's website because this is a sensitive issue for our Republican President? If so, Representative LaHood is letting politics override his concern for the health of his constituents and he does not deserve our support at the polls.