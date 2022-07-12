LETTER: Find other ways to use funds

There was a popular song when I was young titled Walking on the green grass.

The last line went like this: "As we go walking on the green grass nature's plan is clear, like the grass our love will grow fresh and new each year."

Fast forward to today as Decatur contemplates a new school in a green space known as Lincoln Park. Our love affair with deforestation has left Illinois with very little prairie land And this intrusion into Lincoln Park is a continuation of that chorus.

The environmental message to young people could not be more clear. That we are willing to intrude in that habitat-that once lost cannot be regained.

Of course some will argue that the park will still be there, but how inviting will it become? And what then of our stewardship of the environment? Birds and insects will not find a happy home among concrete and asphalt and they will leave, thus further eroding the food chain upon which we all depend.

If the decision has been made, I hope it can be reconsidered.

I invite the board and the park district to find meaningful ways to use these federal funds for our current schools.

Paul Foster, Decatur