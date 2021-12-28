 Skip to main content
LETTER: Firearm sentencing vs. gun control

Letter to the Editor

Judge James Coryell should be commended for his sentencing of Thomas L. Boone. Boone was convicted of attempted murder in Macon County Court on December 21. Coryell immediately sentenced Boone to 10 years in prison for the offense, and 25 years for using a gun. I have long held that longer sentences will do more for crimes committed with guns than gun control ever could accomplish.

Under my idea a first offense gun charge conviction for a non-murder case would carry a 25-year sentence, the second would carry 50, and 25 years added on to each additional offense thereafter, plus the sentence for the original crime. Criminals would soon realize committing crimes with a firearm is not the way to go.

Robert W. Rushton. Decatur

