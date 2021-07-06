LETTER: Fireworks issue must be solved

I am not against people having fun but it is getting ridiculous. I used to love fireworks but now I hate them thanks to my neighbors who fire them off all year and sometimes until 2 a.m. It used to be special but not anymore.

Also, I don't appreciate picking up, from my yard, all the burned up pieces that they left in my yard. If you want to burn up your money, just take a wad of cash and light a match.

No one respects their neighbors with babies, pets, sick people, elderly, combat vets, etc. They only think of themselves.

I am so tired of it. What's the answer? There should be a law of no fireworks at residences. I am worried about fires in the trees, sheds, houses, etc. No one seems to care and it doesn't seem like they enforce the law.

Come on, wise up and do something before more people get upset or hurt.

Gail Morris, Decatur

