LETTER: Focus on practical projects

To the Voters of Macon County District 4,

I am a Republican Candidate for the Office of Macon County Board District 4, and I am asking for your vote in the upcoming November 8 Illinois General Election. I am a self-funded candidate; therefore I am only accountable to you, the voters of District 4. I am running for county board because I have several ideas that I would like to pursue to improve our district and Macon County.

Here are some examples: We need an overpass over the busy Norfolk and Southern Railroad right-of-way in rural eastern Macon County. We need to expand reliable high speed internet. We need to improve driver safety on the existing county highways with wider shoulders and improved lanes to support larger, modern vehicles. We need a centralized location with public access for collecting residential tires, household chemicals, and electronic waste. We need better transparency of our local government with up to date public meeting agendas, meeting minutes, and public projects information.

In short, we need to start focusing on practical projects that will benefit us and expand our local economy. All of these projects require money, but my plan is to work towards these goals without raising our taxes. I propose that we can fund these projects with the millions of federal dollars that should be coming to Macon County from the Federal “Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.”

There are probably additional federal grants that the county can apply for as well. If elected, I will work diligently to represent you on the Macon County Board and improve both our District and Macon County.

Please visit my campaign website to learn more: https://www.yoder4mcb4.com.

Edward Yoder, Decatur