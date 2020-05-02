LETTER: Food supply chain needs attention

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While cleaning our fresh strawberries, I am watching the morning news televising Wisconsin dairy farmers pouring out millions of gallons of milk daily. Produce farmers plowing under green beans, squash, tomatoes, peppers and yes strawberries. Livestock farmers not knowing what to with their current stocks. Newborn piglets and hatched checks killed for lack of market. What an absolute travesty.

Meanwhile food banks are drained or severely understocked. People waiting in their cars for miles for two boxes of food. This is as bad or going to be worse than the Great Depression of the 1930s if not taken care of immediately and with careful thought and planning.

Food supply is our most cherished market and it is being challenged. Let's hope our government and leaders pour billions into this industry as they have for stimulus checks, the stock market and corporations. What good is a stimulus check if there is little food to buy? Will it get this bad? God only knows.

Thankfully spring is here in the Midwest and this will help through the summer months.

Most of all we need God.

Ken Smith, Decatur

