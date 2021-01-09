LETTER: For many more, dream has not come true

On August 28, 1963, Martin Luther King Jr., delivered a speech to a massive group of civil rights marchers gathered around the Lincoln memorial in Washington, D.C.

MLK made some very important statements during his speech. He said "One hundred years after the Emancipation Proclamation, the Negro still is not free. One hundred years later, the life of the Negro is still badly crippled by the manacles of segregation and the chains of discrimination." What that means is that the economic condition of the Negro in relation to the rest of America is compared to “a lonely island of poverty.” His speech is mainly centered on racial equality and stoppage of discrimination. Although his speech has inspired a lot of people, has it come true?

For many MLK’s dream has come true but for many more the dream has not come true. He declared to more than 200,000 civil rights activists that he had a dream of racial tolerance, where people would not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. In some ways, we may have exceeded his dream. However, one area in which Martin Luther King’s dream has failed in a way which is surprising. Segregation is dead in the workplace and in restaurants. But in most parts of this nation white people just won’t live with Black people. As we know, there are still very many changes that need to happen in America.