LETTER: For the most part, dream fulfilled

Dr. Martin Luther King shared a message that the nation should be one. No matter our race or our religious background, we should love one another. People should not hate others just because of their skin color, we should see others like we see ourselves. We need to be building bridges and breaking barriers. As a nation we should be building better bridges of communication with our communities and rebuild trust in one another.

We should all stand together in freedom, I believe this is what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. dream was and I think for the most part it is fulfilled. He said “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” This is one of the many powerful things he said in his “I Have A Dream” speech. We should look farther than how someone looks or their appearance but how they act and their true character.

In his speech, he calls for civil and economic rights and to end racism in the United States. There have been many leaders and strong figures of color and this is what Dr. Martin Luther King wanted. Even though his dream has been fulfilled for the most part, there are still some things about his dream we need to realize and work on. To make his dream reality we need to consider each other equal.

Madison Wherry, Decatur

