LETTER: Forbes has courtroom experience

On June 28 we, as a community, have an opportunity to elect a new Macon County Circuit Judge. Judge Rodney Forbes, who has been an associate judge for five years, is running for a promotion to that position on the Republican ticket. He had extensive trial and courtroom experience as an attorney prior to becoming a judge, and has proven to be an exceptional judge.

Unfortunately, what many people don't realize is that anyone with a law degree can run for circuit judge whether they have any courtroom experience or not. You can post signs all over town, plea for the public's vote and attempt to win only on a popularity vote. I believe we should all be very concerned about this and research prior to voting.

Judge Forbes' opponents are not judges and do not have the extensive courtroom experience Judge Forbes has. The Illinois State Bar Association Judicial Advisory Poll consisting of local attorneys who know all of the candidate, ranked their qualifications for filling the circuit judge position. Judge Rodney Forbes was the only candidate who was "recommended." In fact, he received significantly higher ratings in categories such as integrity, impartiality, legal ability and temperament. These are attorneys who Judge Forbes may likely have ruled for and against on the bench, but they know he knows the law and is fair. View the results at ISBA.org.

I am proud to support Judge Forbes who is committed to running a clean, positive, factual campaign focusing on his knowledge, proven record, and extensive experience.

We need everyone to do their research and get out and vote on June 28 for the only qualified candidate for Macon County Circuit Judge – Judge Rodney Forbes

Kent Zindars, Decatur

