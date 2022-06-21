LETTER: Forbes has experience to do job

Judge Rodney Forbes is running to be the Sixth District Circuit Judge on the Republican ticket. Judge Forbes has the experience to do the job. He has been an associate judge since 2017 and now has five years of experience on the bench, and many more years of trying cases in the courtroom. This is something neither of his opponents can claim.

In any position I have held I was required to have needed experience before moving up the chain. To want to hold a supervisory position over people when you have never done their job is egotistical, at best, and dangerous at worst. You need to be able to walk before you can run.

Judge Forbes has also been the only candidate “recommended” by an anonymous poll of attorneys conducted by the Illinois Bar Association. The other candidates earned a “not recommended” decision. That speaks for itself.

His opponents want you to believe that Judge Forbes has been too lenient on those who appear in his courtroom. This is untrue. He is required by law to set bond. Perhaps his opponents would be better served to run for positions by which they can change the laws judges are bound by.

Judge Forbes can truly be trusted. He has proven to be a fair and impartial judge, and he has the experience to do the job correctly.

Trusted. Proven. Experienced.

Please show that these are qualities you, as voters, require for the position by either early voting or voting on June 28 for Judge Rodney Forbes.

Linda Martin, Cerro Gordo

