LETTER: Forbes has the needed experience

Judge Rodney Forbes is the best choice for circuit judge. He has the proven experience needed for the job. Judge Forbes has already been on the bench as an associate judge and has presided over hundreds of cases. He is the only judicial candidate in Macon County recommended in a poll taken of local attorneys.

I have appeared before Judge Forbes many times. He has demonstrated himself to be hard working, wise and fair minded.

Prior to becoming a judge, I observed Judge Forbes as an attorney. Even then, he was a constant figure at the courthouse for years. He tried a large number of felony and other cases. He was no stranger to the courtroom.

We can't get this election wrong and select an inexperienced lawyer with no felony trial experience. Macon County only has four circuit judges.

The best measure of which judicial candidate is the best is the ISBA poll taken among the local attorneys. In the poll, Judge Forbes was the only candidate recommended by local attorneys. Shane Mendenall was "not recommended" and that speaks volumes.

Gary Geisler, Decatur

