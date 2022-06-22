LETTER: Forbes is an experienced judge

I have known Rodney Forbes for most of my life. We grew up together and raised our kids together. He was an assistant basketball coach for both his son and his daughter when they were children. He was and still is a great father. He is a man of integrity who cares about his community.

But that is not why you should vote for him. You should vote for him because he is an experienced associate judge with five years of service to Macon County voters. You should vote for him because he has proven he can do the job successfully. You should vote for him because the area lawyers who filled out an anonymous poll by the Illinois State Bar Association for all three candidates gave only one candidate a rating high enough to recommend. This is Judge Rodney Forbes. The other two candidates received a “not recommended” rating.

Experience matters when you are going to be the supervisor of sitting judges. There are only four circuit judges in Macon County. This job is too important to vote for a person who would be learning on the job.

I know Judge Rodney Forbes is committed to serving the people of Macon County. I also know he will continue to make decisions on the bench that are fair, firm, and just. Please join me in my support for Judge Rodney Forbes. Vote for Forbes on June 28.

David Sawyer, Cerro Gordo

