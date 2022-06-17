LETTER: Forbes is only recommended candidate

Candidates running for judge shouldn’t make promises like “if elected, I’ll lock ’em up and throw away the key.” It’s a promise to not follow the law and the Constitution that judges are sworn to uphold.

Since judicial candidates shouldn’t make that kind of campaign promise, voters wanting to make an informed choice about judicial candidates often wonder where to look for reliable election information.

As a past president of the Decatur Bar Association, I am often asked this question.

Vikram David Amar, Dean of the University of Illinois Law School, was also asked the same question. Dean Amar recommended looking at the Judicial Advisory Poll conducted by the Illinois State Bar Association. This poll is recognized as being fair, objective, and unbiased, and is done for all judicial elections in Illinois.

I agree with Dean Amar. The poll is completely anonymous, so no lawyer can try to curry favor with his or her responses.

For the upcoming Republican primary, the ISBA poll found only one candidate in Macon County to be recommended for election to Circuit Judge, It can be found at ISBA.org/judicialevaluations.

The only recommended candidate is Judge Rodney Forbes. The poll confirms what I know. Judge Forbes is the only candidate qualified by courtroom experience, proven legal ability, and judicial temperament to be Macon County’s next circuit judge.

Please join me in voting for Judge Rodney Forbes.

Carol D. Craig, Decatur

