LETTER: Forbes perfectly suited for position

I would like to give my support to Judge Rodney Forbes for Macon County Circuit Judge on the Republican ticket. I have personally known Judge Forbes for many years. His wife has been a very close family friend since she was a child. My late wife babysat their children while Mrs. Forbes worked as a school teacher and as Judge Forbes worked his way through law school.

I always had an interest in the law and enjoyed my conversations with Judge Forbes as he was studying the law. Judge Forbes is perfectly suited for the judge position. He is very intelligent and has the right temperament needed. He has already proven in his work as an associate judge for the past five years that he does the work needed to ensure the law is followed.

The Illinois State Bar Association Judicial Advisory Poll is evidence that he has done a good job. The poll is completed by local attorneys who know all of the candidates and ranked Forbes as the only qualified candidate for the position. I also believe how Judge Forbes has handled himself during this contentious campaign by standing on his experience and his ethical values speaks volumes.

Judge Rodney Forbes is the clear and only choice for Macon County Circuit Judge.

Larry Solomon, Cerro Gordo

