LETTER: Forbes will do it the right way

There’s an easy way to become an elected judge.

The candidate following this path will make veiled promises about how he or she will rule on cases coming to court, usually reflecting current hot button political issues.

There’s also a harder way to become a judge.

That candidate will not run on a wink and a nod about prejudging cases or people; rather that candidate will have superior academic record, a long and distinguished career as a courtroom lawyer, and finally the approval of the lawyers who appear in his or her courtroom every day.

One and only one candidate in Macon County’s upcoming primary election for Circuit Judge is doing it the hard way. That candidate is Judge Rodney Forbes.

Judge Forbes has served since 2017 as an appointed Associate Judge, and now seeks election as a full Circuit Judge.

The non-partisan, anonymous poll of area lawyers conducted by the Illinois State Bar Association found Judge Forbes to be the only candidate running in this election to be recommended for Circuit Judge.

I had the privilege of serving the citizens of Macon County for almost 20 years as a Circuit Judge, having been elected as a Republican. In the last 10 years of my term I also served as the Presiding (Chief) Judge of the Macon County Circuit Court.

I am proud to give my unqualified support and endorsement to Judge Rodney Forbes.

A.G. Webber, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0