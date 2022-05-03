LETTER: Foster children need community support.

Every week there seems to be a new headline about the challenges and tragedies facing Illinois’ child welfare system. While our system isn’t perfect, there are many dedicated social service professionals and wonderful foster parents who are working every day to provide children in care with loving, safe homes.

Community support from all areas is needed to help build better futures for children in care. Foster children go to school in the community. They will grow up and be adults in the community, so an investment in these children and their families from the beginning will benefit all of society in the end.

More foster parents are needed who embrace caring for children and supporting their families. We understand that not everyone feels able to be a foster parent, but you can still be a part of the circle of support for foster parents, children and families. Use your voice to advocate for those who can’t speak up for themselves. Look around your community and offer a little assistance to a family who is struggling. A small act of kindness can often make a world of difference.

This May during National Foster Care Month, I encourage everyone to take a moment to ask yourself how can you help make a positive impact on the child welfare system. Let’s demonstrate to all the children in our communities that we care about them.

Mike Bertrand, Decatur

