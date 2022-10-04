LETTER: Full of shoulda, woulda, coulda

A recent letter to the editor suggested that President Trump should have been convicted in his impeachment trial regarding the Jan 6 riot. The author points out Trump did not act soon enough and/or forcefully enough to quell the riot.

While I agree that he could have done more to stop it, Washington is full of folks who shoulda, woulda, coulda done something on many issues. The 2020 city riots are best example where death and damage were far worse. Should those who did nothing to stop those riots be held responsible too? Or how about those who actually enabled rioters by providing cash bail for them? Should they be impeached?