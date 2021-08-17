LETTER: Future of workplace must be discussed

“The whole world is short-staffed. Be kind to those that (who) showed up”.

Have you seen those signs? Did you see that coming in the midst of the pandemic? Sure, it’s an inconvenience, slowing the service at your favorite restaurant, but does it reflect a basic threat to our economic system?

There’s not been a ton of discussion about this. Maybe people assume that the free enterprise system will sort itself out: People will come back for the jobs once their money runs out.

However, many articles talk about a new thought process among workers, dissatisfied with this or that about their jobs. Many employees say they will quit to find something more fulfilling. Perhaps, at long last, they concluded they just weren’t being paid what they’re worth or what they can live on.

Yes, but these people are will need money, you say. Sooner or later, the extra funds from the government that was justified by the worst of the pandemic will end. Minimum wages may increase in scattered locations around the country, but federal living wage legislation appears to be way out on the horizon.

As that living wage debate continues, there will be legitimate arguments on both sides. Some will decry the deepening “welfare state”, while others will demand that America fulfill a moral obligation to “the least of us.”

Perhaps the lack of discussion about the future of the workplace may be explained by the public reeling from the delta variant that has followed the initial COVID punch. It’s too much to sort out where you can go, whether you need a mask to go there and do you need a booster to worry about economic philosophy.

Let’s talk more about this – but be kind to those who show up to work.

Dick Zaker, Decatur

