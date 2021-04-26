LETTER: G.W. Bush shouldn't be praised

On numerous occasions Michelle Obama and other celebrities have expressed their admiration for former President George W. Bush. A search for George Bush and Michelle at youtube.com will get you several videos.

Bush and others in his administration misled us about the need to go to war in Iraq. What Michelle Obama and the others are doing is wrong.

I recommended several documentaries, books, and articles during the war proving we were lied to. I believe the best of these is the documentary “Buying the War: How Big Media Failed Us,” available at billmoyers.com.

I would like to add “Iraq: The War Card,” and “The Lies We Believed (And Still Believe) About Iraq,” also available at billmoyers.com.

Ron Adams, Decatur

