LETTER: Gambling deals behind closed doors

A backroom gambling deal is being worked out behind closed doors, as the General Assembly nears the May 31 deadline. Three gambling issues under consideration:

Internet Scratch-off lottery tickets. Scratch-off tickets account for 2/3 of lottery sales. Instant scratch-offs are like playing games on phones, with a “Play Again” button that pops up after purchase. Anyone 18 and older could “scratch” tickets for hours on end and lose a great deal of money.

The Lottery simplified online registration during the pandemic, added Apple and Google Pay, and used web-push notifications/nudges on phones to lure gamblers. Having a gambling app in your pocket is a constant temptation to gamble.

Betting on Illinois College Sports. Threats against student athletes are real, especially when people are gambling on college teams. The 2019 gambling bill banned bets on Illinois college sports to protect college players, many of whom are under the age of 21.

Relentless sports betting commercials, gambling apps, pop up ads on computers, and cell phone nudges entice people to place bets 24/7. Expanding sports bets on Illinois colleges will increase gambling and addiction.