LETTER: 'Get off your lazy butts and go back to work'

Do you folks ever read the guest columns that you publish on the editorial page?

In the July 20 edition, Christine Flowers had a column, “Why should we beg people to work?” I almost spit my coffee out after reading the first paragraph. The last sentence reads, “Honestly, that was even more beautiful than the sunset over the Atlantic.” OK, I learned at any early age that the sun rises in the east and sets in the west. So, Flowers did not see a sunset, it was a sunrise.

Now, as far as the article goes, I refused to finish reading it. If you can’t tell the difference between a sunrise and a sunset, how did you ever become a writer and an attorney?

I have a project here in the city and the contractor cannot get the parts and pieces that we need because all these people went home in the pandemic and have not returned to work. They make more money sitting on their butts than working. I need to complete this job and there is a deadline. I won’t meet it. My parts and pieces are sitting somewhere waiting to be manufactured and shipped to suppliers all over the country.

The price I have to pay for pipe has increased by over 30%. The copper pipe I need has doubled in price. The price of gasoline and gone up over a dollar a gallon. Now, why do I ask, why do people need to go back to work? Our glorious president pays them to sit at home. Who is going to make the fittings? Who is going to cast the pipe? Who is going to mine and smelt the copper?

Get off your lazy butts and go back to work. How else will the economy improve if we pay people to not work?

Karl Ziemer, Decatur

