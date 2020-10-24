LETTER: Get rid of all levels of Republicans

As a veteran who voluntarily served in Vietnam for the principles of democracy, I am outraged that the Trumplican Party is conducting so many efforts to deny real Americans the right to vote. From placing phony ballot drop boxes, closing polling stations, purging voter rolls, threatening e-mails and disqualifying ballots, Trumplicans at every level are undermining our democracy in plain sight. Who would have thought Republican Party leaders would seek help from our adversaries and become the enemy within, but here we are.
Removing Trump will be a start, but the entire party at every level, is filled with traitors to America’s founding principles, liars, thugs, and corporate sellouts. The will of the majority of Americans means nothing to these lying, destructive hypocrites. Among the biggest liars is our own Rodney Davis and now he has involved his wife in the lie about pre-existing conditions.
Davis once said if he disagreed with Trump he would speak up. Apparently he has never disagreed. From baby snatching immigrant children, seeking information from foreign enemies, the COVID-19 response, voting 11 times to take healthcare from millions of Americans, supporting the destruction of Social Security and Medicare, Davis has been silent. He was silent about steering $1 million to his brother in a {Forgivable} taxpayer loan and voted to keep it secret. Davis has supported Trump 97% of the time. He has been silent on Trumpenstein’s response to the pandemic.
All you loyal Republicans can keep spreading the lies, making excuses, penning lengthy editorials, but how many more Americans are you willing to let die? Sadly, ruthless Republican governors have aided Trump’s denial of science, costing the lives of tens of thousands of Americans.
Will history show the Trumplican Party as America’s biggest serial killer?
Mike Griffin, Decatur
