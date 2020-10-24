LETTER: Get rid of all levels of Republicans

As a veteran who voluntarily served in Vietnam for the principles of democracy, I am outraged that the Trumplican Party is conducting so many efforts to deny real Americans the right to vote. From placing phony ballot drop boxes, closing polling stations, purging voter rolls, threatening e-mails and disqualifying ballots, Trumplicans at every level are undermining our democracy in plain sight. Who would have thought Republican Party leaders would seek help from our adversaries and become the enemy within, but here we are.

Removing Trump will be a start, but the entire party at every level, is filled with traitors to America’s founding principles, liars, thugs, and corporate sellouts. The will of the majority of Americans means nothing to these lying, destructive hypocrites. Among the biggest liars is our own Rodney Davis and now he has involved his wife in the lie about pre-existing conditions.