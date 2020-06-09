LETTER: Getz evaluation of video unacceptable

I found the statement by Police Chief Getz that he didn't need to know the facts, he saw everything he needed to know from the video, a very unintelligent statement from a man who's supposed to be the chief of our police.

I was as upset as anyone, and everyone should be, after viewing the video. I would not be so presumptuous as to make a determination until I heard all the facts. Sometimes it is better to keep your mouth shut and let people think you're uninformed then to open your mouth and remove all doubt. If he really thinks like that then we need a new police chief.