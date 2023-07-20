God cares deeply about you. He is a good God, Jeremiah 29:11, for I know the thoughts that I think toward you, says the Lord, thoughts of peace and not evil, to give you a future and hope. Then you will call upon me and go and pray to me and I will listen to you. We are clay we have to trust him and let him mold us.

Romans 12:2 And do not be conformed to this world but be transformed by the renewing of your mind that you may prove what is good and acceptable and perfect will of God. Be wise as snakes but gentle as doves. There is a God in heaven that answers all of your prayers. You can get a second chance at a blessing, be steadfast, you don’t get to pick your storms or what you go through in life.

Turn from your wicked ways and walk by faith at all times. Storms are built into God's plans. Step into God's calling. Have faith and stay in prayer. God will keep you from all danger, pray to him but also allow him to answer. Faith is something we can’t hold or keep.

The things most important to us are invisible: freedom, hope. love and God. . Living requires faith. God made enough for everyone.

Break the lust for attention, break the power of attention seeking behaviors. Allow your lens to be corrected, stop letting trauma bring drama. Be able to overcome worldly patterns.

I pray that this letter gets to the hearts of the world. I’m on a spiritual journey I want to reach as many lives as possible. Turn to God, he has all the answers you need in this thing called life.

Qiana Moody, Decatur