LETTER: God is watching and listening

Thoughts of abortion

Abortions occur from the relationship between men and women. There’s room for compromise in matters of divorce and abortion, only in the presence of God's judgement. In his absence there is none.

God hates the split of divorce. Abortion is about life or death. Following God’s instructions to the mothers of Moses, Jesus and John the Baptist; they kept their sons safe from the wrath of unjust kings for the Lord's purpose.

It’s been approximately 4,000 years. God remembers these ladies, and a reward awaits them.

Matthew Chapter 19, verse 14, Jesus said “Let the little children come to me. Do not hinder them for the Kingdom belongs to these.”

It’s best to drown yourself in the depths of the sea. The death of an innocent child will see and be with God forever.

Unlike the faithful women of the past, today’s women proclaim, it’s my body, I own it, life within or out, it’s mine to do whatever I want with.

In Romans Chapter 14, verse 7-8, Paul the Apostle writes, "we don’t live or die alone, we either live in or die in the Lord, so either way we belong to the Lord."

Long ago President Abe Lincoln breathed his last, a bystander said, Abe belongs to the ages. Lincoln then and now belongs to Jesus Christ.

The passing of thousands of ladies beginning with Lady Eve, until yesterday from where they’re at what can the say about self-ownership.

God is listening and watching just like I the day of Noah, Sodom and Gomorrah, and the crucifixion of Jesus. Jesus is coming, be watchful.

Ford Lewis, Decatur