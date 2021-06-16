LETTER: Good thing GOP not in charge in Illinois

If you can get past the whining Illinois of Republicans who misrepresent every issue, it’s amazing the barrage of lies these un-American hacks tell to undermine our democracy at every level of government. In their zeal to gain control of Illinois through re-districting, there is no lie they won’t tell.

Where would Illinois be if they were in power? We would have massive voter suppression, massive assaults on our constitution, and undermining of our democracy. How many Illinoisans would have died from Republicans denying science, refusing mask mandates, refusing to close risky facilities? How many vote recounts, denials of election results, and changing laws to satisfy Trumpism would we have to endure?

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

With all the whining by Rose, Rodney Davis, Dan Caulkins and many more, it is amazing not one of them have spoken on all the un-American activities committed by Trump. Not one has publicly spoken on voter suppression, the Jan 6 riot, Matt Gates, Marjorie Taylor Green, the online tirade by Chris Miller, the vote to overturn the election by Mary Miller, you know, un-American activities.

Does Rodney Davis represent Illinoisans or Donald Trump? He made that clear by supporting everything Trump did! If you did not speak against Trumpism or remained silent, you are complicit. Davis helped Trumpenstein divide our nation.

I am really saddened by the unbalanced reporting by the Herald & Review. Whatever spin Rose, Caulkins and Davis gives has become gospel. Davis and the Republican Mafia is greatest threat to our democracy of this century. Sure makes Adam Kinzinger one of the few real Republicans left. Abraham Lincoln would weep.

Mike Griffin, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 63