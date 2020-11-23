LETTER: Governor needs to learn his place

After talking with several people, I am convinced that there are many more who are not happy with the unilateral decisions being made by our governor.

A Facebook post by one of our representatives spoke of a conference call the governor and head of the IDPH had with state legislators. Basically it was the governor telling them what he had decided to do. The call did not allow for input or questions from them.

We elected those people to make laws for Illinois and advise, agree with, criticize, censure, etc., the governor. The governor, however, chooses to bypass the legislators of the state and make his own rules, regulations, and mandates (which he considers "laws").

It's time the governor studied the Constitution of the State of Illinois and learned his place. I realize he is miffed, to say the least, that his amendment did not pass, but making himself a little Napoleon is not the answer, especially for the voters of this state.

Randy DeJaynes, Forsyth

