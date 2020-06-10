LETTER: Governor, supporters have no idea

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There was an article in the paper Sunday, May 24, "Pritzer has to step back now." Read most of it until the people of the state were called petulant like little children. Then we need to go towards reason. We are unreasonable? The people are called a mob if they demonstrate.

I guess every business should "prepare" for a 2 1/2 month shutdown will big business makes millions. Then there is the January one about people wanting to get their nails done. I take offense at that remark.

Then you talk of the governor's actions. "Missteps, miscalculations and appearance of arrogance," such slight things. Has he led the people on the right path and are all the other states are seeing what illinois is doing wrong.

Pritzer and his supporters do not have any idea what the people of Illinois are going through both physically and mentally. Just look at the numbers of unemployed. When you are rich, hunger does not enter into your mentality.

He has never said anything about stay-at-home laws because there isn't any. But there is the threat of holding back funding, pulling licences, and many other tactics to make us stay in line.

He is not listening to the people. I also don't need a partial sentence from the Chicago Tribune. I would subscribe to the paper and read it.